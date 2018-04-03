City preparing to add sidewalks to improve safety

The city of Texarkana, Arkansas will begin constructing sidewalks near two elementary schools to promote safety.

The city will begin paving one sidewalk on Pinson Drive and another on Pearl Street. The city is hoping



Public Works Director Tyler Richards says,”everyday I’m trying to improve upon our safety and especially the children, so a big part of that is kids on their way to school.”

Students walking to school will no longer have to share the road with cars passing by or walk in the grass.

Tracy Boyles Principal at Trice Renaissance Elementary Magnet School says the sidewalks are definitely need. “A side walk will be a great advantage for our students because We have a lot of students that do walk to school and or ride their bikes,”adds Boyles.

The construction of the sidewalks are funded by two state grants..The grants combined… total over 200-thousand dollars

“We are involved the state provides 80- percent of the funding. We provide 20-percent,” says Richards.

Richards says the construction for the sidewalks will begin this June and should be complete this September.