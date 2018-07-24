City rescinds boil water for East Texas residents

You no longer have to boil your water if you were impacted by Monday’s water main break.

On Tuesday the City of Marshall lifted the boil water notice for customers impacted by the water main break near the Pamela Dr. and Rosborough Springs intersection.

Kings Rd., Oakley St. as well as the entirety of Davidge Dr. and Garden Oaks Dr. were also affected.

The line has been fully repaired and water pressure has been restored to full capacity.

The city received clear reports on the water that was sent for testing, allowing for the all-clear to be given.