City taking applications for ‘Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport 2021’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport is now accepting applications for “Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport 2021”.

According to Shreveport’s Community Development Department, the deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 31.

In 2020 volunteers did not participate in “PYHOS” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, 40 homes were painted by professional contractors.

More than 1600 homes have been painted through this program in Shreveport since its inception.

For more information please call the Department of Community Development’s Bureau of Housing & Business Development at (318) 673-7551 or Program Coordinator Marcia Nelson at (318) 673-7528.