City to consider Shreveport chamber’s request to take over building in need of $1M in repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce is asking the city to turn over ownership and responsibility for maintaining the 100-year-old building on Edwards Street downtown.

“As with any 100-year old building it’s starting to show its age and we’re at a point now where we have a hole in the roof, some of the windows are broken & leaking and there is some significant work that needs to be done on the HVAC system,” chamber President Tim Magner said.

The building was built in 1922 and first operated as a library. The chamber took over ownership in 1980.

Under the current lease agreement between the city and the chamber, the city takes care of repairs on the outside of the building and the chamber is responsible for making repairs on the inside.

Magner says the chamber knows the city’s priorities are focused on the need for a new or renovated police headquarters, among other things, and is now proposing that the building be turned over so that they can raise money and complete the necessary renovations and repairs.

The building that houses the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce on Edwards Street in downtown Shreveport was built in 1922 as a library and is now in need of extensive repairs. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Magner said repairs could cost up to $1 million. The city council is expected to consider the chamber’s request at its next meeting on September 28.