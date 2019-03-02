City to enforce parking restrictions for government employees

While an inter-office memo regarding parking sent out last week by Shreveport City Attorney Mekisha Smith Creal caused some consternation among City employees, others doing business at City Hall may welcome it.

Although City employees are afforded parking places, the memo said some of them instead elect to use spaces in front of Government Plaza designated for citizens, as well as handicapped spaces. This, Creal wrote, “is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Shreveport resident Mary Ellis, who visits Government Plaza at least once a month to pay her bills, said she’s usually forced to circle around the block three times before she finds a parking spot.

“Usually every time I come it’s that same way,” Ellis said, adding she often has to walk quite a distance to go where she needs to go.

“A few years ago, they brought up putting a parking lot down here for people coming to pay their bills, but they tabled it, but if they actually do it. It would be really nice,” she said.

One City employee declined to go on camera, but said she believes they should be allowed to park wherever they want as long as they pay for parking. (Shreveport does not provide free parking for citizens downtown to do official business with government entities, and there are parking meters around both Government Plaza and the Caddo Parish Court House in downtown Shreveport.)

The memo stated disciplinary action would be taken against City employees who were found parking in spaces designated for citizens, but did say employees with special needs should contact their supervisors so accommodations can be made.