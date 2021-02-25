City-wide boil advisories lifted for Marshall, Grambling

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — City-wide boil advisories that were issued following last week’s winter storm have been lifted for the Cities of Marshall and Grambling.

According to the City of Marshall, the Public Works Department completed testing of its water safety. After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the city-wide boil water notice was lifted and the water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Thursday, Feb. 25.

City officials also announced Thursday that the boil water advisory is no longer in effect for Grambling.

On Wednesday the city-wide boil advisory was also lifted for Bossier City.