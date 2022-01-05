Civil Service Board releases Shreveport Police Chief candidate scores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board has released the scores on the Dec. 9 Civil Service examination for police chief. They are as follows:

Samuel Wyatt, former Bossier Police Department – 94

Former chief’s administrative assistant Marcus Mitchell, SPD – 92

Substitute Chief Wayne Smith, SPD – 89

Sgt. Jason Frazier, SPD – 87

Sgt. Michael Jones, SPD – 86

Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department – 86

Sgt. Michael Tyler, SPD – 84

Capt. Kenneth Wall, Sulphur Police Department – 83

Cpl. Marcus Hines, SPD – 80

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will select the new Shreveport Police Chief from this list. Although test scores are considered, anyone with a passing grade of 75 or above is eligible.

The person selected will replace Ben Raymond, who was forced to step down in August. At that time, Perkins named then-Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith to serve as substitute chief until a new one is selected.

In addition to applying this time, Smith also applied for the job in 2016. following the retirement of Chief Willie Shaw, and again when Chief Alan Crump retired in 2019, as did Raymond.

In both the 2019 and 2016 examinations, former Chief Ben Raymond was the top-scoring candidate with scores of 94 and 96 respectively.

In 2016, then-Mayor Ollie Tyler named Alan Crump, a former SRO who served in local schools, to the permanent position of Shreveport Police Chief. Crump, who finished in the No. 17 slot out of 19 candidates who passed the Civil Service Exam for chief of police, scored a 77 on the civil service test

Below are Civil Service exams scores for the past two rounds of Police Chief appointments:

July 19, 2019 scores for the seven candidates for Shreveport police chief were as follows:

Provisional Police Chief Benjamin Raymond – 94

Lt. Janice Dailey, SPD- 92

Sgt. Michael Carter, SPD – 89

Cpl. Jason Frazier, SPD – 89

Sgt. Kevin Strickland, SPD – 88

Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD- 86

Lt. Tedris Smith , SPD – 78

Sept. 21, 2016 scores for the 19 candidates for Shreveport Police Chief

Benjamin Raymond, SPD – 95

Mark Rogers, retired SPD – 91

Sgt. Eric Farquhar, SPD – 89

Samuel Wyatt, director of investigations, LSU Police – 89

Deputy Chief Kenneth Scott, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office – 89

Sgt. Rodney Horton, SPD – 88

Sgt. Rodney Johnson, SPD – 88

Asst. Police Chief Wayne Smith, SPD – 88

Sgt. James G. Taliaferro, retired, SPD – 87

Sgt. Janice Dailey, SPD – 86

Lt. Gregory Jones, SPD (Test score: 85)

Willie Johnson, supervisory senior resident agent, FBI, Beaumont, Texas (Test score: 83)

Patrick McConnel, SPD (Test score: 82)

Michael Presley, Sr., SPD (Test score: 82)

Cpl. Michael Jones, SPD (Test score: 81)

Capt. Darwin Jones, Caddo Sheriff’s Office (Test score: 78)

(Then) Interim Police Chief Lt. Alan Crump, SPD (Test score 77)

Lt Henry Rogers, SPD (Test score: 76)

Capt. Tedris Smith, SPD (Test score: 75)