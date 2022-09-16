BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) — In a unanimous vote, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has removed police chief Christopher Estess after less than six months on the job.

The board made the decision during a special meeting Friday afternoon, one day after Mayor Tommy Chandler requested Estess’s removal under a state law that allows the removal of a classified police officer who has served less than six months in office.

“Public safety has always been a top priority of mine and this decision is not one that has been made without great thought, consideration and prayer,” Chandler said Thursday. “Unfortunatley, the Bossier City Police Department under the leadership of Chris Estess has not progressed in a manner that best serves the Department or the citizens of Bossier City.”

City Attorney Charles Jacobs said Estess failed to supervise BJ Sanford and allowed his criminal activity to go unchecked. Sanford was indicted Tuesday on federal drug charges and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. He remains on administrative leave.

Jacobs also said Estess missed 20 days in less than five months on the job. While Sanford was indicted, Estess asked for more time off to go to an LSU game and concert this weekend.

Estess, who did not show up for the special meeting, has been in office just shy of five months and was formally appointed on April 26.