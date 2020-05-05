The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Class of 2020 to be honored with special parade in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — High school seniors in Greenwood will be honored for their hard work with a special parade.

According to Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson the parade will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 25. Officers will lead a vehicle procession of community leaders through town past the homes of the graduates.

In order to successfully recognize each and every member of the Class of 2020 that lives in Greenwood, parents should contact Police Chief Administrative Assistant Ashley Borner at Aborner@greenwoodla.org.

Please include the graduate’s name, address, school name, and phone number. This information needs to be turned in by Monday, May 11 in order to coordinate the route and estimate what time each graduate will be recognized.

