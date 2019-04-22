Clean out your home, get rid of old items for free

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Once you have done your spring cleaning there is a place where you can get rid of the old items and it won’t cost a thing.

The City of Marshall and Republic Services will hold a “Free Disposal Day” from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 27 at 2300 Five Notch Rd.

Residents will be allowed to dispose of acceptable materials free of charge at the city convenience station.

Normal recyclable products will also be accepted for disposal; however, recycling of electronic items is no longer available.

You will need to provide proof of residency by displaying a driver’s license or water bill.

The City of Marshall reserves the right to reject any items including but not limited to: household garbage, concrete, paint and paint cans, chemicals, appliances, tires and tree stumps over six inches in diameter.

