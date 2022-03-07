SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will conduct a sweep of litter and other discarded items in the MLK neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The cleanup effort in District A will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

A dumpster will be placed at David Raines Park, 2920 Round Grove Lane for residents to discard furniture, old clothes, and tires. The dumpster will be on site until 4 p.m.

City officials are urging residents to avoid bringing chemicals or medical supplies.

Elderly and disabled residents may leave contents for pickup on the curb but should call or text Ron Robinson – 318-771-3361 or councilwoman Tabatha Taylor 318-517-43 by Tuesday to arrange for pickup.