Clean-up crews at scene of overturned truck leaking hazardous materials on I-49

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Police Hazardous Materials Units are on scene of an overturned truck carrying 4500 pounds of Class III and Class 8

hazardous materials on Interstate-49, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:40 Tuesday morning, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6, Louisiana State Police Hazardous Materials Unit and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development responded to the overturned truck northbound I-49 near the Powhatan exit.

According to LSP, 62-year-old Lynn G. Alexander of Abbyville was driving a 2019 International truck carrying the hazardous materials northbound on I-49 near the Powhatan exit when he apparently left the roadway on the right side traveling approximately 535 feet causing the truck to overturn in the ditch.

Shortly after the crash, some of the Class 8 materials began to leak.

Alexander was accessed at the scene by EMS and released with no apparent injury.

The Louisiana DOTD is expected to close one-lane of traffic while crews work to clear the scene which is expected to last possibly 4-6 hours.

People traveling through the area are asked to drive carefully, avoid distractions and pay attention to the road.

