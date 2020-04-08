Cleaning service sees decline in usage since start of pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSMM) – LSG and Sons Janitorial Service has seen business decline since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, says owner and operator Lewis Dennis.



Since the start of the pandemic, his company has seen multiple businesses stop using his service, with this decline leading to him using only half of his 30 team staff.

“We’ve seen businesses put their contracts with us on hold,” says Dennis. “We aren’t sure if they’re going to come back. It’s very stressful.”

While dealing with the Coronavirus through his business, Dennis has also dealt with it at home.

“My wife was diagnosed with it, and we (were) quarantined together,” says Dennis. “It’s terrifying when you can’t do things for yourself.”

While his wife recovers, the future of his business remains uncertain.

“We hope and pray that these businesses come back, so that my employees and I have something stable to return to.”