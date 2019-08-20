Clear the Shelters saw success with dozens being adopted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Over the weekend NBC 6 helped Clear the Shelters to find fur-ever homes for pets.

Bossier’s Animal control Was able to adopt out 15 dogs and five cats. Texarkana adopted out 13 dogs and four cats. DeSoto Parish had 19 dogs go to rescues. The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter saw the biggest success, with 48 animals being adopted.

The director said this year’s event made a difference and community support was much-more noticeable.

“It allows the community to see some of the issues we have with overpopulation of pets and sometimes the conditions of the pets. One of the pets we adopted this weekend was like 15-years-old, was going blind, and this particular couple came for an older dog,” said Travis Clark, Caddo Parish Animal Shelter Director.

Clark said there’s still plenty of animals who still need homes.

Other shelters were less successful including in Hope, where no animals were adopted. But Marshall did a little better with one dog getting adopted.