Cleco crews working to restore power to more than 3,600 customers in NWLA due to winter weather

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– More than 3,600 Cleco customers in northwest Louisiana were without power Monday morning due to ice and snow.

Acording to Cleco officials these are the latest power outages as of 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11:

DeSoto – 2,190

– 2,190 Natchitoches – 96

– 96 Red River – 256

– 256 Sabine – 1,065

Director of Distribution Operations and Emergency Management James Lass said, “The majority of these outages are in north and central Louisiana which were hit the hardest. The roads and ditches are iced over, so in some instances, the crews must find alternative routes or wait until conditions improve before restoration efforts can begin. There are many challenges associated with restoring power in icy conditions, but our crews will work until power is restored to all customers.”

Reasons for power outages during ice and snow:

Trees can become heavy and brittle due to the accumulation of ice and snow, breaking and falling onto our system.

Power lines and other equipment can become damaged due to the weight of ice and snow on the system.

Safety tips:

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling (800) 622-6537 and 911.

For updates on power outages, visit the Cleco Storm Center at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.