Cleco crews wrapping up power restoration to customers in NWLA

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Cleco is wrapping up power restoration to its remaining customers who lost electricity after ice and snow moved through northwest Louisiana.

According to Cleco officials, these are the latest power outages as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12:

DeSoto Parish – 103

– 103 Natchitoches Parish – 44

– 44 Sabine Parish – 92

Director of Distribution Operations and Emergency Management James Lass said, “The remaining customers without power are expected to have power today if they can receive power. If there is any damage to your home, business, or to the electrical service entrance that may pose a danger if power is restored, Cleco cannot energize the service until repairs are made by a licensed electrician. Once repairs are made, the electrician should call the appropriate governing authority for instructions regarding permitting and inspections.”

Customers who do not have power by this evening should call Cleco customer service at (800) 622-6537 to report the power outage.

For updates on power outages, visit the Cleco Storm Center at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.