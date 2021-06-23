Cleco customers to see new charge on utility bills due to hurricane damage

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re a Cleco Power customer you may see a new charge on your utility bill due to the extensive damage caused by last year’s hurricanes.

The Town of Many recently shared a notice from Cleco that residents will have a new charge on their bills following the destruction left behind from Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

The repairs and restoration efforts costs Cleco over $200 million.

To minimize the impact on customers Cleco is working with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to consolidate the costs which will aloow the company to borrow funds at low bond interest rates which will directly benefit customers.

As the company tries to complete this process, the LPSC has authorized interim storm relief. Starting with bills issued on or after June 1, 2021 customers will see a new line item called “Interim Storm Restoration Charge.”

The LPSC has required an adjustment of the interim storm relief to ensure residents will pay no more than the final LPSC authorized costs.