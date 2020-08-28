Cleco expects makes more progress restoring power to residents in DeSoto, Sabine Parishes

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Cleco is making more progress when it comes to restoring electricity to thousands of customers including those in DeSoto and Sabine Parishes.

On Friday Cleco officials announced they had restored power to 43,550 customers. As of 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 approximately 96,450 customers were still without power including:

DeSoto Parish: 1,142

Natchitoches Parish: 641

Red River Parish: 79

Sabine Parish: 6,361

Director of Distribution Operations and Emergency Management James Lass said, “We’re asking customers to please be patient, as we’re are moving as quickly and safely as we can to get everyone back on. Being that the storm has fully passed, and we have a full day to work, we expect to make more progress today.”

Key points on Hurricane Laura:

Strongest storm to hit Louisiana since 1856

Hard hit parishes were Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Grant, Rapides and Vernon

Damage to transmission infrastructure must be repaired first

Uprooted trees; these trees fell on power lines; these lines have to be picked up

Knocked down electric poles; these poles must be changed out; this takes time

More than 2,000 individuals working (this includes regular employees, distribution contractors, vegetation specialists and transmission contractors)

Cleco serves a lot of heavily wooded, rural areas; it takes more time to get these areas back up

Below is an overview of how Cleco restores power after a storm:

Safety is a priority in everything Cleco does. Once conditions are safe, workers begin to access damage by land and/or air.

Next, transmission lines are inspected and repaired. These lines are critical because they carry electricity from the power plants. Once transmission lines are repaired, workers begin repairing distribution lines. These are the lines that carry power to homes and businesses.

Power is then restored to critical community services first, such as nursing homes, hospitals, police departments, etc.

Power is then restored to the greatest number of customers in the shortest amount of time until power is restored to all customers who can receive power.

For additional information on Cleco’s storm response, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.