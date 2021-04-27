Cleco donates $1,500 to help expand health care to rural areas of DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Cleco makes a donation to the DeSoto Regional Health System Foundation that will help expand health care to residents who live in rural communities.

On Tuesday, Cleco presented a $1,500 check to the DeSoto Regional Health System that will support its expansion plans which include completely modernizing its Mansfield Campus, enlarging its emergency department, and building a new rural health clinic.

Cleco Power President Shane Hilton said, “Cleco serves many rural communities, and it’s important to support the health care facilities that provide vital services to local residents especially as we continue to fight a global pandemic.”

DeSoto Regional Health System CEO Todd Eppler said, “Our expansion project will help us prepare for future pandemics and provide the communities we serve with state-of-the-art care. We are very appreciative of our partnership with Cleco, and their support of this vital effort to upgrade our facilities.”

