Cleco: Natchitoches Parish customers may have power by Saturday, over 1,300 remain without power in Sabine Parish

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Cleco is estimating that some of its customers in Natchitoches Parish may have power by Saturday while over 1,300 customers remain without electricity in Sabine Parish.

These are the estimated times for power restoration:

DeSoto Parish

Grand Cane (Ranchland Acres on Percheron & Pinto Roads), Keachi, Gloster, Pelican, Stanley Lake – Majority of customers should have power by Friday night. There will be some customers without power overnight.

Natchitoches Parish

Campti and Clarence – Power will be restored to the majority of customers by Friday night. There will be some customers without power overnight.

Natchitoches and Robeline – Power will be restored to some customers by Friday night, but majority of customers will be out overnight with restoration expected by Saturday, Feb. 20.

Red River Parish

Coushatta – Crews are working in this area today and expect power will be restored to the majority of customers by Friday night.

Sabine Parish

Many, Pleasant Hill, Toledo Bend Lake, Converse & Converse Lake area, Zwolle, Noble – Crews are working in these areas today and expect power will be restored to majority of customers by Friday night but do anticipate some customers will be without power overnight.

“It’s still early in today’s restoration efforts,” said James Lass, director of distribution and emergency management. “As the day goes on, we’ll have a better idea of our progress and will continue to make updates through our website and Facebook page.”

Power outages as of 1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19:

DeSoto Parish – 186

Natchitoches Parish – 120

Red River Parish – 7

Sabine Parish – 1,330

For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.