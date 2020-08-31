Cleco one step closer to restoring power to all NWLA customers

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cleco crews are one step closer to restoring power to all of its customers in Northwest Louisiana.

As of 8:45 a.m. Monday over 81,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura, now have electricity.

Below are customer outages in NWLA:

Desoto – 466

Natchitoches – 646

Red River – 25

Sabine – 2,998

For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.