Cleco one step closer to restoring power to all NWLA customers

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cleco crews are one step closer to restoring power to all of its customers in Northwest Louisiana.

As of 8:45 a.m. Monday over 81,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura, now have electricity.

Below are customer outages in NWLA:

  • Desoto – 466
  • Natchitoches – 646
  • Red River – 25
  • Sabine – 2,998

