Cleco: Power restored to 97% of customers affected by second winter storm

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Cleco has restored power to 97 percent of the roughly 43,000 customers who lost electricity after a second winter storm hit the company’s service territory within the same week.
In the Ark-La-Tex, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine Parishes have less than 30 outages combined.
“We are continuing our restoration efforts today and will work until we have restored power to all of our customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.
Below are Cleco power outages as of 8 a.m. Sunday:
DeSoto Parish Less than 5
Natchitoches Parish 12
Red River Parish Less than 5
Sabine Parish Less than 5
Rapides Parish 850
St. Mary Parish 12
St. Tammany Less than 5
Avoyelles Parish 428
Catahoula Parish 26
Evangeline Parish 44
Grant Parish 96
For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power
