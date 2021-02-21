Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Cleco: Power restored to 97% of customers affected by second winter storm

Winter storm damage/Photo Courtesy: Cleco

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Cleco has restored power to 97 percent of the roughly 43,000 customers who lost electricity after a second winter storm hit the company’s service territory within the same week.

In the Ark-La-Tex, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine Parishes have less than 30 outages combined.

“We are continuing our restoration efforts today and will work until we have restored power to all of our customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Below are Cleco power outages as of 8 a.m. Sunday:

DeSoto Parish Less than 5

Natchitoches Parish 12

Red River Parish Less than 5

Sabine Parish Less than 5

Rapides Parish 850

St. Mary Parish 12

St. Tammany Less than 5

Avoyelles Parish 428

Catahoula Parish 26

Evangeline Parish 44

Grant Parish 96

For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power

