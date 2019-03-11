Cloned card scheme lands 2 teens behind bars

Two teenagers accused of using cloned credit cards to withdraw thousands of dollars from multiple bank accounts now sit behind bars.

On Saturday the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into a suspected cloned credit/debit card scheme after receiving a report of theft from a local bank.

Two 17-year-olds allegedly used cloned credit/debit cards at an ATM location in Bossier Parish to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash defrauding victims in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, California, New York, Michigan, and Ohio.

Detectives said the teenagers made 106 attempts to withdraw cash from an ATM; 19 of the transactions were approved for a total of over $5,600.

On Sunday deputies intercepted a vehicle and took the teens into custody.

During a search of the car, task force members located dozens of re-encoded credit/debit cards hidden inside a panel of the vehicle.

The teens are currently being held at the Ware Youth Center. They are charged with racketeering and 62 counts of monetary instrument abuse.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

In January, the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested a 15-year-old on six counts of monetary instrument abuse and two other arrests were made in similar cases last week.

Detectives are sharing this information in an effort to alert financial institutions and other law enforcement agencies who may be working similar crimes.

Investigators want to remind you to always practice credit card security, check accounts often, check credit reports regularly, and report any suspicious charges or activity that they may see on their statements or at ATMs.

