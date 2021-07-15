Closure of South Shreveport fire station causes resident frustration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department has temporarily closed its doors to Fire Station 2 due to no available fire trucks servicing the area. However, the location will only operate with limited staff and EMS service calls only.

People who live in the Lake Front and Northside Villa Apartments said it’s a big inconvenience in the event of a fire.

“So I guess everybody gone get together and go to somebody’s house if it’s on fire, and try to throw buckets of water,” community member Patricia Smith said.

Smith has lived at the Northside Villa apartments since 2017 and said staying this close to the fire station brought her comfort in the event of an emergency.

“This is really terrible because to me that’s convenient for us over here. Now we got to wait for them to come from somewhere else and it ain’t no telling how long it’ll be before they get here.”

According to Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton, they closed station 2 temporarily because their equipment broke down on Tuesday.

Just last week a man in south Shreveport had to put out his own house fire when fire station 22 was closed.

“This is real. Fire stations are being shut down because we don’t have equipment there or we don’t have the staffing to put there. It’s a combination of both of them sometimes so it’s a real concern,” Chief Scott Wolverton said.

Myesha Henson is a mother of two and lives right across the street from fire station 2, at the Lakefront Apartments, and said this is unacceptable.

“My kitchen and my neighbor’s kitchen are side by side so if my kitchen catches on fire it’s going to spread straight to there’s,” Henson said.

The closest station to the area would be station six on David Raines road; which is a ten-minute drive.

“That’s a good distance for them to drive,” Henson said. As she is used to fire services being only a few feet away from her home.

Both Smith and Henson said they would like to be notified properly about any changes when it comes to public safety in the future.

“To be notified of anything that’s going on around this is our community here. This is our safe haven,” Smith said.

Chief Wolverton said they just purchased three new fire engines totaling to be 1.6 million dollars. He said these new engines could help with the daily operations and demand once they’re in service.

