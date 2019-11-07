Coding challenge teaches tech tools to community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some tech training is bringing coding to the community.

Apple experts shared skills with students at Southern University at Shreveport this week.

“If you can dream it, we can design it, and guess what?” said Tennessee State University Associate Vice President Robbie Melton. “Apple has made it possible for us to code it.”

Eight teams learned the tech tools as a part of the computer company’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create initiative.

“This is to empower people of color,” said Melton. “People who are afraid of STEM to come on down and learn how to code and create in a totally different way.”

“I was a sponge, really,” said Bryson Scott, Jarvis Christian College student. “Soaking up all the knowledge and gaining all the exposure that I’m not used to. And now that motivated me to dream big and go hard. Or go home.”

Program facilitators said we use coding concepts daily, without even realizing.

“Dancing, drawing or even walking down the hall we know concepts of just looping and sequencing and debugging,” said Melton.

The participating teams represented six historically black colleges and universities. Each used their new knowledge to develop application prototypes to meet community needs.

“We know that this generation is like a video game, graphic type, so we implemented that within our app so the students won’t know that they’re learning through the app,” said Scott.

“At the root of it, it was actually really simple,” said Whitney Gaston-Loyd, a freelance media specialist and program participant. “Once you trained your mind to think critically and think bigger.”

Each participant is now certified in Apple coding. Southern University at Shreveport officials said that allows Shreveport to serve as a hub for this tech training.

