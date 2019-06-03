Coffee with the Mayor: A chat with Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Video Video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. Our first segment is with Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who talks about several issues including the new $7 clean city user fee and pay raises for sanitation workers.

Check out the video for more on our candid chat with Mayor Perkins. And for more on what's happening at City Hall, visit: www.shreveportla.gov

