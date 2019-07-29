Coffee with the Mayor: Jefferson, Texas Mayor Charles Hubbard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Jefferson, Texas Mayor Charles Haggard to talk about his return to the mayor’s office and how the city has grown.

Mayor Haggard also talks about new, planned initiatives and recent national attention the city has received as one of the best small towns in America. Watch the videos above for the full conversation. And, for more on what’s going on with the mayor’s office, visit: www.jeffersontexas.us

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.