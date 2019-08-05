Coffee with the Mayor: Minden Mayor Terry Gardner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Minden, La Mayor Terry Gardner to talk about progress throughout the city.

He also gives an update on the new medical/pharmacy plaza under construction and upcoming festivals in Minden. Watch the videos for the full conversation. And, for more on what’s going on with the mayor’s office, visit: www.mindenusa.com

