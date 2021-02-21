COHSEP: 750K units of bottled water distributed throughout Caddo Parish on Sunday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 750,000 cases of bottled water were passed out to citizens on Sunday at locations throughout Caddo Parish, according to the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The water was distributed from six locations in Shreveport, including Southern University-Shreveport, and Independence Stadium, and eight locations in the parish, where citizens were able to get cases of drinkable water.

COHSEP says more than 14 truckloads of water were received from the state following requests from the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and state and local lawmakers.

All supplies were distributed but more water has been requested for additional distribution events in the coming days. COHSEP says local requests for water are now being filled from as far away as California and Alabama due to demand.

In Shreveport, city officials said there are still 10,000 customers with below minimum water service. During parts of the winter storm, most of the system’s 70,000 customers were without water. The water system is expected to be fully restored by Tuesday, but most customers should see a partial level of service before then, they said. A boil advisory remains in effect until further notice.

The Louisiana Rural Water Association is assisting the City’s Water Department with crews in marked vehicles looking for burst pipes. Smaller communities are also experiencing water shortages.

In other announcements released by COHSEP late Sunday:

SporTran resumed regular services at 10:20 a.m. today (Sunday).

All-City of Shreveport offices will remain closed on Monday, February 22. All essential city workers will continue to report to work or work remotely.

Garbage collection will resume its normal schedule starting Monday, February 22.

The Caddo Parish Courthouse is closed until further notice.

Due to the closure of Government Plaza, Parish of Caddo offices are closed to the public, but citizens may still contact the Parish by phone at (318)-226-6900.

The Caddo Parish Commission work session scheduled for February 22 at 3:30 p.m. will still take place and will be streamed live on the Parish’s Facebook page and website.

All parish compactor sites will resume normal schedules starting Monday, February 22.

Hospital officials emphasized there is a critical need for blood donations in our area. The inability to travel impacted the number of donors received by Lifeshare Blood Center this past week. If you are able to donate, please contact the center to arrange an appointment as soon as possible.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation is reviewing its road closures and hopes to have local interstates back open soon. Please check back for up-to-date road information.