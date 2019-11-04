College coding competition kicks off in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A coding competition is gearing up in Shreveport.

Southern University at Shreveport welcomed representatives from Apple and Tennessee State University to kick off a new program Sunday.

Over the next few days, teams of students from historically black colleges and universities in a 300-mile radius of Shreveport will compete to develop apps to meet the needs of community groups.

“We’re inviting the community in and listening to their challenges and we, in three days, will design app prototypes,” said Robbie Melton with Tennessee State University.

“A.I. and coding are becoming natural parts of our life, and we need to ensure that the people that we serve, the students that we serve, are prepared for the skills and the knowledge and the trajectory of where we’re going in society,” said Southern University at Shreveport Chancellor Rodney Ellis.

Ellis said this tech training will allow Shreveport to serve as a hub to teach coding for Apple development.

The competition will take place until Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.