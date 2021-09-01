Collins sworn in as new Natchitoches police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches swore in a new police chief Wednesday, but the new top copy in the city is not new to the department.

Nikeo Collins is a 27-year-veteran of the Natchitoches police force. On Wednesday, he began a new chapter as chief of police.

“I feel a tremendous weight being place on my shoulders because now the buck stops here,” said Collins, who plans to implement new strategies for fighting crime.

“Some of the measures I’m planning on rolling out in the first 100 days are looking at our patrol strategies. Are we optimizing our personnel to fight crimes such as thefts and also violence in an efficient manner.”

Collins replaces long-time Police Chief Micky Dove, who retired in June after 32 years of service.

Mayor Ronnie Williams says he believes in Collins’ vision for the city as he leads by example in his new role.

“The knowledge and professionalism consistency. I mean, we can really go on and on in terms of why he should have been selected. So, yeah, all of those things and many more.”

“He is a really good choice for police chief,” said Living Word Ministries Pastor Altorio Holden. “He’s a man of integrity I’ve watched him over the years as an officer and he’s been really into trying to make our police department better, which makes me feel safe.”

