SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Would you like to win $1,000? You will soon have your chance.

KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.

Beginning Wednesday, May 11, during KTAL NBC 6 newscast at 10 pm, we will give you a clue to help you find the treasure, so be sure to watch! Clues will be released each night until the treasure is found.

We will post the clues on our website, KTALnews.com as well on our APP.

Good Luck!