Commercial building damaged in early morning fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning fire in Shreveport left a commercial building with heavy damage.

Shreveport Fire Department responded to a commercial building on North Market Street just before 2 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the front of the structure.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The building was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The front of the building was heavily damaged.

The fire is still under investigation.