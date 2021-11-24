Commercial building destroyed by early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A commercial building in Shreveport was destroyed early Wednesday morning by a fire.

Fire crews were called to the 9100 block of Linwood Avenue around 12 a.m. over reports of a single-story commercial building fire, Shreveport Fire Department says.

Fire Engine 9 was first on scene and noticed heavy flames and smoke visible from the roof. Firefighters were able to enter the structure through a front door. Once inside it was clear there was heavy damage throughout.

It took nine fire units 42 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were no injuries reported and the cause is still under investigation.