Commercial truck hits cars, plows into Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a man driving an Asplundh service truck ran a red light Friday morning, crashing into a parked truck and Shreveport business after swerving off the road when he collided with a car.
According to Shreveport police, an Asplundh truck collided with a car while the driver was heading north on North Market Street after allegedly running a red light, veering off the road and into the parking lot of a nearby auto shop. There, the truck collided with a parked pickup truck and smashed into the Platinum Prints storefront.
Nobody was inside of the parked truck and no injuries were reported.
Police issued the Asplundh truck driver a citation for running the red light.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!