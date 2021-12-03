Commercial truck hits cars, plows into Shreveport business

A man driving an Asplundh service vehicle crashed through a parked truck and Shreveport business Friday morning after swerving off the road when he collided with a car. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a man driving an Asplundh service truck ran a red light Friday morning, crashing into a parked truck and Shreveport business after swerving off the road when he collided with a car.

According to Shreveport police, an Asplundh truck collided with a car while the driver was heading north on North Market Street after allegedly running a red light, veering off the road and into the parking lot of a nearby auto shop. There, the truck collided with a parked pickup truck and smashed into the Platinum Prints storefront.

  • An Asplundh service vehicle runs through a parked pickup truck and Shreveport business. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Nobody was inside of the parked truck and no injuries were reported.

Police issued the Asplundh truck driver a citation for running the red light.

