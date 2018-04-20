Commission approves tax exemption for Calumet

At Thursday’s Caddo Commission meeting people came out in large numbers, expressing their opposition to tax breaks for a Shreveport production facility.

10 commissioners voted in favor of tax exemptions for Calumet.  The Caddo Parish Commission approved a resolution allowing Calumet in Shreveport to participate in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program . 

The tax exemption would total $450,000 thousand over five years. Commissioners explained during that time there will be 83 new direct jobs and a payroll totaling more than $3.3 million. 

Commissioner Matthew Linn cast the sole no vote for the tax exemption.  Commissioner Lyndon Johnson  had to abstain from voting because he is a Calumet employee.
 

