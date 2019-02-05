Commission considers additional tornado money

The Caddo Parish Commission is considering for the fourth time in several months to give money towards Queensborough tornado victims.

The commission initially enrolled in a federal program to aid relief efforts shortly after tornadoes in April 2018. Many people came forward saying they needed help and the commission gave them avenues to receive funds.

But, those two installments ran out last year. Commissioner Lyndon Johnson, along with others, kept introducing legislation to keep the promise they say they made to help those victims.

“With that, we just gotta try to see where we can accomodate,” Johnson said. “If not, we’re going to have a neighborhood that’s going to end up being blighted. Do you really want that?”