CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish commissioners are set to discuss a resolution declaring a public apology for past racial violence and systemic racism, as well as opening bids to take down a live oak tree on the courthouse lawn that some believe was the one traditionally used for lynchings.

Dist. 7 Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts introduced Resolution 36 of 2022, which cites “systemic racism that included over 500 lynchings” and notes the parish became known as “Bloody Caddo” for the racist violence perpetrated on African-American citizens here.

The commission is also expected to consider authorizing bids to take down a live oak tree on the courthouse lawn that some say was used for lynchings following the Civil War, from the late 1800s through 1950. However, local historian and author Dr. Gary Joiner says the tree targeted for removal in on the south side of the courthouse on Milam Street is not the one that was used for lynchings.

“They mean well, but it doesn’t exist,” said Joiner, who chairs the Department of History and Social Sciences at LSU Shreveport. “The trees that were used are long-gone. There’s no verifiable lynching tree on the courthouse grounds. That is a popular misconception.”

Several southern live oak trees dot the Caddo Parish Courthouse lawn, grown from acorns picked up by Judge Fletcher Bell from Audubon Park in New Orleans at the turn of the century. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Instead, Dr. Joiner says, the tree that was traditionally used in lynchings at the courthouse was on the northern side of the courthouse, at the corner of Texas Street and McNeil Street. That tree, Joiner says, died of old age long ago and the tree currently targeted by Dist. 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson’s bid for removal were “mere saplings” at the time.

Still, the live oak trees currently dotting the courthouse property are 115 years old and serve for some as a symbol and painful reminder of a period marked by violent white-on-Black crime that earned the parish its “Bloody Caddo” moniker.

“Caddo was called ‘Bloody Caddo’ for a reason,” Joiner said.

Lynching data varies because it is impossible to know exactly how many occurred as there was no formal tracking and different organizations that have attempted to quantify how many of the extrajudicial killings took place use slightly varying definitions and time frames. But according to the Equal Justice Initiative’s Lynching in America report, there were 549 racial terror lynchings in Louisiana between 1877 and 1950, with 48 of them in Caddo Parish. Of the top 25 counties with the most lynching victims, EJI ranks Caddo tied at number 3 with Leflore, Mississippi, behind Lafourche, Louisiana with 52, and Phllips, Arkansas with 245.

“Lynchings were violent and public acts of torture that traumatized Black people throughout the country and were largely tolerated by state and federal officials,” the EJI report says.

“Many African Americans who were never accused of any crime were tortured and murdered in front of picnicking spectators,” according to the Alabama-based non-profit social justice organization that opened The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in April 2018, dedicated to “the legacy of enslaved Black people, people terrorized by lynching, African Americans humiliated by racial segregation and Jim Crow, and people of color burdened with contemporary presumptions of guilt and police violence.”

Consideration of an apology and removal of a purported lynching tree comes a week after crews removed the Confederate Veterans Reunion Monument that honors those soldiers who died fighting for the Confederacy on the front side of the Caddo courthouse following years of legal battles.

These items will be discussed in a commission work session this afternoon, which is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Watch the Caddo Commission meeting here.