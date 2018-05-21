Commission to honor fallen in pre-Memorial Day ceremony

The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a pre-Memorial Day ceremony of remembrance later this week.

The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24 on the Texas St. side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

Caddo Parish Commissioner District 8 and chair of the Commission’s Veterans Services Committee Mike Middleton said, “As we prepare to remember this Memorial Day across our Parish, it is important to stop and honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. This ceremony is designed give our citizens and those who work in the downtown community a special opportunity to pay respect to our fallen heroes.”



Shreveport City Councilman (District C) Oliver G. Jenkins will be guest speaker for the event.

Jenkins is also a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Marine Corps whose military career spans tours during Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Noble Eagle, Southern Watch, Deny Flight, Decisive Edge and Joint Endeavor with multiple decorations for his service.



The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Youth Challenge Camp Minden and the Barksdale Air Force Honor Guard will also participate in the ceremony.



This event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.