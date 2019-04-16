Commissioners could move forward with funding for law school study

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) -Caddo Parish Commissioners could back a plan to bring a law school to our area.

At Monday’s work session, commissioners discussed the possibility of establishing a Southern University Law Center satellite campus in Shreveport.

State Representative Cedric Glover is calling for a study by the Board of Regents.

Commissioners will decide Thursday, if the parish will provide $100,000 for the study.

Commissioner Steven Jackson says, “Hopefully this time next year we will stand here getting ready to welcome the first class of the law center here or the law center here.”

Jackson adds discussions have already begun with the Southern University System and they’lve identified potential locations for a law school in Shreveport.