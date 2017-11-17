Commissioners file motion to remove their names from confederate statue lawsuit

The seven Caddo Parish commissioners who voted in favor of moving the Confederate monument in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Wednesday asked a federal judge to take their names off a federal lawsuit filed to prohibit the move.

The suit, filed by the Shreveport Chapter #237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is against the Caddo Parish Commission and Commissioners Steven Jackson, Lyndon B. Johnson, Matthew Linn, Jerald Bowman, Lynn Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts and Louis Johnson, in their official and individual capacities.

Only the commissioners who voted in favor of moving the statue are named in the lawsuit, which claims the statue in question belongs to them and is on land that belongs to them, which is in violation their first, fifth and 14th amendment rights.

But the commissioners say they were acting in their legislative capacities and “are thus absolutely immune from civil liability.”

The commissioners also ask they be dropped from the suit as individuals because the allegations are the same as those against the Commission.

The Daughters of the Confederacy have 14 days to file an opposition to the commissioners’ motion, and the commissioners will have an additional seven days to answer that opposition.

There will be no oral argument, and a ruling on the motion will be issued in writing by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby.