Committee recommends keeping statue

After much delay, the Citizen’s Advisory Committee has recommended that the Caddo Parish Commission keep the Confederate monument in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

But, it has not been without emotion from people in the community.

“Some of those members of the public have pointed fingers, made assumptions and been disrespectful to some members of this committee,” said RJ Johnson, whose committee has been on the job for nine months. “It is absolutely unfair and it is absolutely uncalled for… even today.”

For some, the monument is about respect for the military. For others, it’s about race and heritage.

“It is about racism,” said one audience member. “But the racism is not to be directed at the people who erected the monument, but by the people who are calling for the removal of the confederate monument.”

R. Timothy Jones has seen the process from the beginning and just wants everyone to keep peace, even if their opinions differ.

“We’re all human beings and there is a level of dignity, I think, that this whole process has been robbed of. I hope that the remainder of our time together that we would at least be civil and respectful.”