Committee considers $19M in cuts to Shreveport budget, including $4.5M to police department

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee are meeting Wednesday to consider more than $19 million in budget cuts proposed by Mayor Adrian Perkins in response to a deficit, primarily driven by the loss of tax revenue amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a memo sent to Shreveport City Council members on May 1 by Chief Financial Officer Sherricka Jones, “The City will incur a 2020 revenue shortfall of a number that is still too early to be determined. This pandemic raises several questions regarding the duration of this public health emergency; projected impact; the measures and pace of recovery; and consumer response. The answers will ultimately determine the short and long-term effects.

All departments have evaluated operations and proposed cost reductions that included a mix of very creative cuts to those things that can be easily influenced.”

The memo also notes that “additional measures are being considered, but not yet finalized.”

View the full memo here, including a complete list of proposed cuts.

The meeting will take place via video/telephone conference, beginning at 2 p.m. and will be available for viewing on the city’s website and on the City of Shreveport Government Facebook page via Facebook Live.

The council must approve all the budget increases, decreases and transfers of funds from one department budget to a different line item to another department.

Cuts to the salaries of city department directors, engineering, fire department, property standards, SporTran, Streets, and water and sewer departments are all on the table, but the largest proposed cut is $4.5 million from the police department budget.

That prompted a letter from the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association to the Shreveport City Council opposing the cuts.

“We are writing to express our disbelief at the proposed $4,458,977.00 budget reduction for the Shreveport Police Department,” the letter begins. “It is almost unimaginable that somemone, anyone, with the knowledge of Shreveport and its ‘realistic crime issues’ would propose such a ‘gutting’ of the Police budget. Obviously, the safety of the City is not the Priority.”

The letter goes on to note that the SPOA has made “multiple request” to move police pay toward an average number and provided supporting research and funding sources, and they say city leadership has not made a move to make it happen.

“Not one honorable person on this Council can justify a near 4.5-million-dollar fiscal reduction when we are more than 60 Officers vacant. The Police Department is struggling to train 8-11 new cadets per academy class. Gutting the SPD budget to this extreme level eliminates needed Officers, but it coldly slaps the remaining employees with a harsh reality. The Shreveport Police Department cannot progress when it is consistently under-funded year after year.”

The SPOA letter compares the pay a recently retired police corporal is starting with in a new job in Garland, Texas, noting that it is $20,000 more on day one than what he was making after 14 years at SPD. It also notes the mayor’s $800,000 in proposed cuts to the fire department are less drastic in comparison to those proposed for the police department.

“If you vote for this, even half of it, you will destroy the rank and file within the Police Department. With countless fiscal responsibilities presented and ignored, the answer from City Hall cannot be ‘gut the police.’ Your reputations are on the line. Each and every one of you. Your constituents will feel your decision. YUou can only provide, what you can afford, and you cannot afford to strip the Police of the basic necesseties to protect Shreveport Citizens.”

The SPOA letter also calls the current patrol fleet, less than four years old, a “disaster” and in “crisis,” citing incompetent current and prior administrations before imploring the council to “become intimately involved” in the details of the proposed budget cuts and ask the necessary questions to gain the information they need.

“We will not be ignored during this crisis,” the letter warned. “Our members are valiantly serving during this emergency Covid-19 virus crisis, and taking more risks now than every [sic] before. You will have to assert sound leadership to help us keep this ity safe.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.