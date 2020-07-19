Community activists held confederate monument protest after Caddo Parish commissioners delay temporary box

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Protesters demonstrated in front of the confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse Saturday afternoon in response to Caddo Parish commissioner’s delay in building a temporary box around the monument.

Will James was one of the community activists to lead the protest. He says despite the setback, he’s not losing focus on the issue.

“I think too many times they’re use to people losing power. Losing wind. Losing speed and not staying on course,” said James, “I feel that they’re taking the people’s voices for granted and they’re not listening to them. We’re going to protest until some change takes place.”

Caddo Commission votes to build box around Confederate monument outside courthouse

Commissioner’s voted 11 to 1 in building a temporary box around the monument Tuesday afternoon until Judge Craig Marcotte votes on its final outcome. James said he was tentative about their decision then and today he reiterated those feelings after the commissioner’s update Thursday afternoon.

According to a parish spokesperson, a structural engineer says further design was needed before they could start building the box. Construction is anticipated to begin early next week.

“I’ll believe it when I see it. They verified Thursday evening. Not the commissioners, but the Parish administrator,” said James, “Now, I say I’ll be out here on the public sidewalk voicing my concern.”

James also says progress has been made so far with the 11 to 1 vote by commissioners Tuesdays compared to a 7 to 5 vote from two and half years ago. Still, he says he would like to see the lives of those alive and breathing be valued more than marble stone.

“We’ll start addressing the systems that are in place that actually allow a symbol like this to be in place for X amount of years, 114 years to be exact. I protest a symbol, because if we can protest a symbol, than we can fight for justice throughout the system.”

James says until he sees some sort of change toward the monument, he will be outside protesting every weekend.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.