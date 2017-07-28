Residents in southwest Arkansas will soon get a chance to meet local heroes and see first hand what they do to keep the community safe.
The “Our Local Heros and Kids” event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday July 29 at Bradley City Park in Bradley, Arkansas.
The purpose of this event is to educate and highlight the presence and importance of firefighters, police and EMT personnel.
Crews will be available to display and demonstrate the need for the equipment they use to protect residents in the case of an emergency.
There will also be food, fun and entertainment for the entire family.
For more information call 870-894-3464.
Community event brings local heroes and children together
