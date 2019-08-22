Community event to get rid of garbage in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

A cleaner Shreveport takes a city-wide effort. That’s what Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Green are working toward with a big event coming up this Saturday.

You don’t have to go far to find litter on Shreveport streets, but that’s the point of this event to make people aware and also change the culture about handling the waste we produce.

Groups will get their gloves on and grab their trash grabbers for the City-Wide Clean Up hosted by Shreveport Green.

“Getting a close-up view of really what people throw out and don’t take care of. We need to learn to take care of what we produce and what we’re responsible for and if we did that we wouldn’t have this problem,” said Donna Curtis, Shreveport Green.

One of the targeted areas will be the service roads off Pines Road by Interstate 20, where you see all kinds of litter everywhere.

“When you start picking up you see just cigarette butts, little things that you don’t still real often. You see a lot of fast food debris, Styrofoam. We have a problem with people dropping tires in some areas. We’ve picked up sofas,” said Becky Mire, City-Wide Clean Up long-time volunteer.

Mire has volunteered for the past ten years representing the Southern Hills Homeowners Neighborhood Association.

“Well you feel great. You’re tired and hot usually but you feel awesome because I love to drive along the streets and see a clean street and no litter and it makes you feel so much better,” Mire said.

Volunteers will also hit Southern Avenue by Mall Saint Vincent along with Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. At the end of the trash battle, the groups will bring their loads of litter back to the Fairgrounds to be safely hauled off. Then there will be a party with food and music.

“Just come out and we don’t care if you just pick up for 15 minutes. It helps. It just makes you more proud of your city and community when it’s clean,” Mire said.

Groups will start picking up at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Then the party at the Fairgrounds will start by 10:30 a.m. To register visit Shreveport Green.