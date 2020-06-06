Community gathers for prayer vigil in advance of Shreveport protest

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of the Shreveport community are sending prayers as 45 Days of Action moves forward with daily awareness activities.

Mayor Adrian Perkins joined alongside faith leaders and a diverse group of attendees outside Little Union Baptist Church for a prayer vigil Friday.

Participants said they were praying for peace, justice and protection as they stood united with the mission of equality for all.

“If we’re the feet and the hands of Christ, and we have kindness and love in our hearts, this should be a continuum, not just a one-time event for us to do something,” said Pastor Mark Briggs. “We should be doing something all the time.”

“We did something that Dallas couldn’t do, that LA couldn’t do,” said Perkins. “We have done peaceful protests in this community and everybody’s ears are open, their hearts are open and we’re really gonna make a change.”

Protesters are planning to meet at noon Saturday at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Shreveport and march to the city court. Organizers stress it will be a peaceful demonstration.

