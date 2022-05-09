SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Concerned parents, city leaders, and community members filled Caddo Magnet High School’s auditorium Monday evening to share their thoughts and concerns about crime in Shreveport.

“No one sane shoots bullets in communities without a straight-thinking mind,” one woman said.

The town hall-style meeting comes in the wake of the death of 13-year-old Landry Anglin, killed by a stray bullet in her own home from a rolling drive-by in her neighborhood on May 1.

“What happened last weekend was on Fairfield Avenue. We also have South Highlands school and First Baptist school. When we have those crimes committed in those parts of our city, it’s going to drive more and more good people away and allow more criminals to come in,” said one man.

Shreveport City Council Dist. B representative Levette Fuller held the town hall to allow people in her district to hear from local leaders and panel experts.

“I hope we’re able to come to some conclusions with open minds that response is very important and consequences are very important. But there’s a bigger piece in prevention that’s more just consequences from police,” Fuller said.

Caddo Parish Juvenile Services Director Clay Walker shared his insight into the spike in juvenile crime.

“I think the unfortunate fact of that is that we do have a gang problem. There are gang issues that are in Shreveport, throughout Louisiana, and the United States that were exacerbated by COVID. There was a stretch of a year-and-a-half where children were already vulnerable to gangs and were no longer in school. These are kids that literally did not turn on a computer during COVID. So I think we’re seeing a result of that as of now.”

Sheriff Steve Prator presented the audience with his plan.

“We’ve got to stop this catch-and-release program that we have going on with career criminals. That’s an immediate thing we can do. I’m been talking, writing, and praying about this for one year. This is an eleven-page suggestion plan that our community can immediately do. If you’re sitting in this audience, there’s something in this plan that you can do to help [prevent] violent crime.”

Shreveport’s Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson asked more residents to get Ring doorbell cameras and register with the Real Time Crime Center.

Chief Wayne Smith said it can help along with the police department’s partnerships with federal agencies.

“Not only do we employ the best practices that we can. We’re constantly seeking new ways to make our community safer,” Smith said.

Go to the City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish’s website to learn more about getting Ring doorbell cameras and registering with the Real Time Crime Center.