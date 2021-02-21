Community members, emergency officials distribute water in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Volunteers, non-profits, businesses, and local offices of emergency preparedness distributed water in Shreveport and Bossier City Sunday, days after a winter storm left many with little or no water.

“We saw our city in a need so were trying to fill that need,” said Maurice Jefferson, an entrepreneur who runs an event rental company in Shreveport called Future Kings. “It is a blessing from God to help people out, to be able to give back. We all don’t have much. Nobody is rich, but to be able to do something when others are doing nothing, we have to.”

Water has been scarce for many areas in the ArkLaTex since freezing temperatures damaged water lines. In a statement Sunday, the city of Shreveport said they hope to have water fully restored by Tuesday. They said during parts of the storm the system’s entire 70,000 customers were without water. They still have 10,000 customers with what they described as “below minimum water service.” A boil advisory remains in effect until further notice.

With so many in need, members of the Shreveport police and fire departments joined the efforts Sunday to help with water distribution.

“It’s just a pleasure to be able to help others it’s such a critical need,” said SPD Training Office Robert Taggert, who helped out at one of the city’s distribution sites Sunday. “You don’t realize how valuable your water is until you don’t have any, and it doesn’t take long before dehydration and some of those effects may take place, especially on our elderly and more vulnerable citizens.”

More than 750,000 cases of bottled water were passed out to citizens at locations throughout Caddo Parish Sunday, according to the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Local non-profits teamed up to provide four additional distribution sites around Shreveport for those in need of water, food, and necessities.

Water was also distributed in Bossier Parish Sunday, and more will be distributed Monday at the Bossier Civic Center on Benton Rd., as well as in Benton, Plain Dealing, and Haughton, while supplies last. Water will also be available at the North East Fire District, the East 80 Fire District #1, and South Bossier Fire District #2 until supplies are exhausted.

“We want to keep doing this and providing this resource,” Col. Gene Barattini, Deputy Director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.