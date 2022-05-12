SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The community will come together this weekend to honor a local businesswoman’s legacy.

Lena Thomason owned and operated Lena’s Shoe Gallery in downtown Shreveport for decades. It became an iconic location for the city and staple shopping destination for women throughout the generations. She began selling shoes at 16-years-old and continued until she passed away in March at the age of 94.

People will come together to honor her lasting memory this weekend. Her family is hosting a community memorial service this Saturday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 9623 Wallace Lake Road at Wicker Construction.

Her family said there will fellowship, music by Shane Pons because Lena was a huge country music fan, and food supplied by Cush’s grocery.

It’s a come-and-go event that her customer base is welcome to attend.